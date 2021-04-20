Grand Etang National Park
Grenada
Grand Etang National Park & Forest ReserveFor Grenada’s best hiking, head to the island’s mountainous interior, where well-marked trails radiate out from the tropical surrounds of Grand Etang National Park & Forest Preserve. Warm up with a 15-minute stroll along the shores of Grand Etang Lake, which is actually the 36-acre crater of an extinct volcano (swimming is unfortunately not allowed), or get down to business by hiking to the gorgeous cascades of Seven Sisters Waterfalls (where taking a dip is entirely welcomed). Frogs, birds, and lizards abound in this forested area, as do armadillos and mona monkeys, which were transported here during the 18th century via slave ships from Africa.
Grand Etang Rain Forest Reserve
Just like the island’s beaches are classic Caribbean, so is Grenada’s verdant interior. The lush, jungle-dense mountains are laced with crystalline rivers, hiking trails and steep, curving roads. And Grand Etang Forest Reserve, 1,900 feet above sea level, is the ultimate island interior. While transversing trails, visitors relish not only the imposing landscapes, but also its inhabitants, which include mongoose, armadillos, monkeys and an seemingly endless array of tropical birds. Another highlight of the misted mountain setting, Seven Sisters Waterfall is a series of—you guessed it—seven river drop-offs.