Take In a Film at Grand Cinema
Tacoma’s Grand Cinema is a nonprofit art-house theater whose mission is to enhance the community’s cultural vitality through film. That means indie and art films, “Science on Screen” presentations pairing science documentaries with live speakers, a summer film camp to introduce young filmmakers to the making of movies, and hosting Tacoma Film Festival screenings, among many other events. For families, Grand Cinema offers Free Family Films every third Saturday of each month; showtime is at 10:00 a.m. It’s a completely different experience from the huge multiplexes, and a cozy refuge on a rainy day.