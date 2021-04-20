Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Cinema

606 South Fawcett Avenue
Website
| +1 253-593-4474
Take In a Film at Grand Cinema Tacoma Washington United States

More info

Sun 11am - 11pm
Mon - Thur 1pm - 11pm
Fri 12pm - 11pm
Sat 11am - 12am

Take In a Film at Grand Cinema

Tacoma’s Grand Cinema is a nonprofit art-house theater whose mission is to enhance the community’s cultural vitality through film. That means indie and art films, “Science on Screen” presentations pairing science documentaries with live speakers, a summer film camp to introduce young filmmakers to the making of movies, and hosting Tacoma Film Festival screenings, among many other events. For families, Grand Cinema offers Free Family Films every third Saturday of each month; showtime is at 10:00 a.m. It’s a completely different experience from the huge multiplexes, and a cozy refuge on a rainy day.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points