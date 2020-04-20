Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant 89 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017, USA

More info Mon - Sat 11:30am - 9:30pm

Grand Central Oyster Bar Grand Central Oyster Bar opened in 1913 on the lower level of Grand Central Terminal in a magnificent room visually dominated by vaulted and Gustavino-tiled ceilings. The array of possible dining experiences in this Beaux Arts beauty include a stool at the zagging 42-seat lunch counter, or at one of checker-clothed tables in the dining room, up several steps at an oyster bar, or into the back saloon to hang with the post-work crowd for happy hour. Wherever you choose to enjoy this iconic restaurant, begin your meal with a half (or full) dozen of oysters (there are at least two dozen on offer) before moving on to Manhattan (or New England) chowder and then the pièce de resistance, “Today’s Catch.” The fish—which can be arctic char, catfish, Dover sole, flounder, swordfish, or cod fillets—is prepared simply, either grilled or fried, and freshness is guaranteed. Bibs required.