Grand Café

31 Karl Johans gate
Website
| +47 23 21 20 00
Ever since Norwegian playwright Ibsen and his bohemian friends used to frequent Grand Café every day, this cultural institution has been popular with the citizens of Oslo. Dating from 1874, Grand Café has retained its Old World feel and is a very special place to have lunch, brunch or dinner.

They serve Jazz bruches every Sunday, and have open faced sandwich buffets from Monday to Saturday (all you can eat for 315NOK).

Do go, and when you do, have a special look at the murals, and see how many of the 'Kristiania Bohemians' you can find (like a Victorian Where’s Waldo)!


By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

