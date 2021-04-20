Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grand Cafe & Beach

Granger Bay Rd
Website
Where Grand Chic Meets Retro Romance Cape Town South Africa

Where Grand Chic Meets Retro Romance

Avoid the crowds of the Waterfront, and other busy tourist hangouts, and enjoy the beach, ocean vista and ships sailing into Cape Town Harbour from Grand Café & Beach at Granger Bay, Cape Town. Relaxed yet central with enjoyable food for the whole family, a great place to chill out and enjoy a glass of Cape wine, delicious deep-fried prawns and wonderful pizzas. Added attractions include great cocktails, comfy loungers and a Gallery Shop of casual beachwear. A unique venue for lunch, early-dining with great sunsets, or an intimate dinner for two, convenient to city and waterfront hotels. You’ll forget you’re in a city!
By Lew Rood , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points