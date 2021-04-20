Grand Cafe & Beach

Where Grand Chic Meets Retro Romance
Avoid the crowds of the Waterfront, and other busy tourist hangouts, and enjoy the beach, ocean vista and ships sailing into Cape Town
Harbour from Grand Café & Beach at Granger Bay, Cape Town. Relaxed yet central with enjoyable food for the whole family, a great place to chill out and enjoy a glass of Cape wine, delicious deep-fried prawns and wonderful pizzas. Added attractions include great cocktails, comfy loungers and a Gallery Shop of casual beachwear. A unique venue for lunch, early-dining with great sunsets, or an intimate dinner for two, convenient to city and waterfront hotels. You’ll forget you’re in a city!