Grand Army Plaza Grand Army Plaza, New York, NY, USA

Manhattan on Two Wheels To date, New York's popular Citibike program has yet to extend north of 60th Street. If you are staying at Loews Regency, however, you need only walk two blocks to the south and you'll find a Citibike station at Grand Army Plaza. Whether you want to use one to explore Central Park or, more ambitiously, to head south to Chelsea, Gramercy, and beyond, a 24-hour pass will cost you $10. Just remember that you have to return the bike to another station within 30 minutes, but you can then check out another bike if you want.