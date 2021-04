The country that never sleeps, Spain is the home of partying and nightlife, and it is completely common to find children awake at all hours of the night, tagging along with their parents on a tour of the city or grabbing a late-night dinner of tapas.Did you know there’s a word “Tapear” which means to go out and eat tapas, or appetizers for the whole night?! Though it’s less about eating all night, and more about the moving from place to place, trying new things and getting lost in a labyrinth of conversation and conviviality.I follow the sounds of laughter to the more crowded places, elbow my way to the bar, and soak it all in. I recommended you do the same!