Gran Ristoro
16123 Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
| +39 010 247 3127
More info
Mon - Sat 8am - 7pm
Delectable Street Food In GenoaDid you know that Pesto originated in Genoa, a historically rich city on the Liguria coast of Italy? If you ever find yourself wandering in this beautiful city, you are in for a gastronomic delight. The street food in Genoa is to die for, and it’s normal to have a sumptuous three course “meal” on the streets for less than 10 Euros. You’ll be spoilt for choice.
For starters, you could try the focaccia, which is nice, but we would strongly recommend trying the Farinata. This thin crêpe made of chickpea flour and seasoned with rosemary is decadent, yet light on your stomach. Make good use of being in Genoa – ask for an extra helping of pesto.
For mains, walk over to what is known as an institution in Genoa – The Gran Ristoro. A small shop, the collection of cured meats, breads and cheese is by no means small. And what better than being served the best sandwich of your life by the friendliest Italian family, who make every effort to ensure that your taste buds get a taste of heaven. Bellissimo!
On to dessert – if you ever find yourself in Genoa, make sure you head to Profumo Di Rosa. Rosa, the owner, is passionate about gelato and that shows in the effort she puts in producing innovative and colourful gelatos. Let us warn you – it’s difficult to have just one scoop. Try the rose, mimosa chocolate, apple-cinnamon, and pistachio flavours. It’s fresh and the perfect pick-me-up, well at least until the sugar rush subsides.