Gran Hotel Son Net
Carrer Arraval
| +34 971 59 60 89
Photo by Jdbaer
Gran Hotel Son Net: Overnight in a Mallorcan VineyardSon Net’s mansion rooms, suites, and estate cottages are matched in splendor by its cavernous bar, where wines include six from the hotel’s vineyards. Arrange a wine tour of the area in a vintage car. From $208. C/Castillo de Sonnet s/n, 34/971-147-000
This appeared in the October 2014 issue.
