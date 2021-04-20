Where are you going?
Gran Hotel Son Net: Overnight in a Mallorcan Vineyard Llubí Spain

Gran Hotel Son Net: Overnight in a Mallorcan Vineyard

Son Net’s mansion rooms, suites, and estate cottages are matched in splendor by its cavernous bar, where wines include six from the hotel’s vineyards. Arrange a wine tour of the area in a vintage car. From $208. C/Castillo de Sonnet s/n, 34/971-147-000

This appeared in the October 2014 issue.

Tom Downey explored Mallorca beyond the beach and found...shoes? Read the full story here
By Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff

