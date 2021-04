Gran Eléctrica

For drinks and dinner, Gran Eléctrica turns out excellent margaritas (try the margarita de pepino, made with cucumber and cilantro) and unfussy Mexican fare in a cool space with cheeky Mexico -meets-Dumbo illustrated wallpaper. Pro tip: Request a table in the hidden backyard patio and gorge on tacos and chiles rellenos under the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge.