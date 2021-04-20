Gramercy Espresso & Eats 200 Edward St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia

Fresh + healthy in the city Go for the green smoothies, stay for the fresh + healthy food. A new addition to Wintergarden shopping centre in the Queen Street Mall, Gramercy offers a healthy change to Brisbane city workers. The food is delicious and they pride themselves on their great coffee.



For travellers not used to Australian coffee - a flat white is a shot of coffee with steamed milk in a cup, a latte is essentially the same with more and frothier milk. Coffee culture here is all about the cafes that grind beans daily and use espresso machines to produce perfect coffees. Filtered coffee is rare, and an iced coffee is cold coffee with milk and a lot of cream and chocolate shavings (unlike the foreign-sounding iced coffee a Canadian friend has been searching for in vain on her holiday here).