Grace's Restaurant
Main Middle Street
| +501 702-2414
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Eat at Grace’s RestaurantWe approached a lattice-fronted building from which laughter was emanating and soft light illuminated rough wooden tables. A group of young people sat around the remains of what seemed like a leisurely meal on one side of the restaurant. The other half belonged to us. The air was thick with humidity and I decided to have my first Belikin beer. Belikin is one of the few products completely made, sold and consumed only in Belize. It was the perfect accompaniment to my first fry chicken with a side of mashed potatoes. We weren’t bothered; we were taken care of as if we were regular customers yet also left to enjoy, at our own pace, a slow meal in the kind of summer night that seems to linger pleasingly forever.
Grace’s Restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and serves food all day, with a menu that favors local Belizean dishes such as fry chicken, or rice and beans.