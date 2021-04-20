Where are you going?
White Barn Inn

37 Beach Ave, Kennebunk, ME 04043, USA
Website
| +1 207-967-2321
White Barn Inn Kennebunk Maine United States
More info

White Barn Inn

With 26 romantic rooms and four cottages—three of which lie steps from the Kennebunk River—this 19th-century inn has long been synonymous with coastal New England pampering, and helped raise the bar for high-end service not just in these parts, but around the country. The Relais & Châteaux property’s biggest draw, however, has always been its restaurant, which serves contemporary New England cuisine that focused on the local and seasonal well before those words became trendy catchalls. Its unrivaled dining room, a nearly 200-year-old converted barn and hayloft, features a double-height ceiling, original wide-plank pumpkin pine flooring, and a dramatic window that looks onto a lush garden. The truly inspired can book cooking lessons with chef Derek Bissonnette and help prepare that evening’s menu alongside the rest of the kitchen team.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

