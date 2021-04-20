Stained Glass on the Labyrinth

This modern cathedral is filled with life-affirming artifacts including this fantastic labyrinth.



A short cable car ride or walk from Union Square, Grace Cathedral is a historic church in the picturesque neighborhood of Nob Hill. Outside you'll find a mosaic labyrinth lined by gardens and fantastic views– a fun meander for everyone said to bring on a meditative state. The cathedral is also famed for it's 7000 feet of stained glass windows, Ghiberti doors replicas and 44 bronze bells.