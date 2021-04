Grace Cathedral

The sight from many of the windows of The Scarlet Huntington is a surprising one, a French Gothic cathedral in this city on the western edge of the continent. After the largest Episcopal Church in San Francisco was destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, construction on the cathedral began in 1928 and was completed in 1964.The soaring structure is somewhat of an oddity. It’s a place of serenity with a blue glow from its stained glass windows atop a hill that has long been synonymous with money and power in the history of the city. Even if you aren’t especially spiritually inclined, the Keith Haring AIDS chapel and the reproductions of Ghiberti’s Gates to Paradise (the originals are on the Baptistery in Florence ) are worth checking out, as is the busy calendar of speakers and concerts. If you are especially curious about the cathedral, Joan Didion devotes an essay to it and James Pike, the man responsible for its completion, in The White Album—a must-read for California-bound travelers.Photo by Stephen Colebourne/Flickr