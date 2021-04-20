Grace Cafayate Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Pick a Pair of Tiny Hooters Cafayate is more than wine and grape times – I swear.

Grace Cafayate is also close encounters with feathered friends, like this pair of screech owls I met (along with a dozen of their closest friends) while out exploring one evening.



This was the last in an incredible series of wildlife encounters that included sightings of owls, eagles, deer, foxes, and a Sasquatch – though this last one did happen after I had polished off two barrels of wine, so believe me at your own peril.