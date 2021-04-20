Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grace Cafayate

Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Website
| +54 3868 42-7000
Pick a Pair of Tiny Hooters Cafayate Argentina

Pick a Pair of Tiny Hooters

Cafayate is more than wine and grape times – I swear.
Grace Cafayate is also close encounters with feathered friends, like this pair of screech owls I met (along with a dozen of their closest friends) while out exploring one evening.

This was the last in an incredible series of wildlife encounters that included sightings of owls, eagles, deer, foxes, and a Sasquatch – though this last one did happen after I had polished off two barrels of wine, so believe me at your own peril.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points