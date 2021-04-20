Where are you going?
Grace Cafayate

Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Website
| +54 3868 42-7000
Ride with Argentina's Finest Athletes

Many of the horses kept on Estancia de Cafayate are professional polo players, which means that they're among the most highly trained and expensive horses in the world. But unlike professional human athletes, these guys have pleasant dispositions – and they're more than keen to pose for sunset pictures against stunning mountain backdrops.

I was amazed by what I saw and came upon when wandering around Grace Cafayate – this was anything but an ordinary hotel.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

