Grace Cafayate Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Go Dune Hiking I noticed while visiting Grace Cafayate that most folks hung out near the hotel, the pool, the restaurant, or down by the golf course – which is fine by me, since I had most of the sand dunes to myself. I sundowned out on the dust more than once, thrilled to have one of the most gobsmackingly gorgeous mountain vistas I've seen in my life all to myself.



You'll find a few old donkey trails in the dust if you search for them hard enough, though I'm more partial to taking the closest dune to get my bearings before hiking off toward the mountains. I never had to go far to spy the beauty of Cafayate – it was there, waiting for me, behind every hill.