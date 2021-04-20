Grace Cafayate Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Ride in Triumph at Grace Cafayate I'd like to offer a few reasons why you should consider Grace Cafayate as your next holiday destination, but the truth is, the empty barrel of Torrontés wine I left out on my patio tells no tall tales. Just kidding – Grace Cafayate is the sort of secret I want to share with all of my friends. Take my first night on the property as an example.



After an impromptu polo match put on by the Grace staff, I conquered Happy Hour with the Gaúchos, made fast friends with the Estancia's beloved donkey, took a short horse for a ride over tall sand dunes, and watched the sun crash and burn beyond the mountains. A local lad strapped me into the passenger seat of his Triumph TR7 and we zipped around cacti and lavender bushes as big as a house, as if we were in training for the Gumball 3000. All of this happened before dinner, which begins late in Argentina anyway, and has a habit of carrying on late into the night.



Once again: that was just the first day. Oh yeah.