Grace Cafayate Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Ride into the Cafayate Sunset I've never in my life found so much to do at a single hotel property. Whether you fancy golf, wandering wineries, five-star fine dining, desert dune trekking or horseback riding, you'll always have plenty of activities to choose from when staying at Grace Cafayate.



Beyond wine tasting, which always gets bonus points in my book, the riding was quite possibly my favorite activity; we toured miles of the property on our morning ride, going from desert to bush to vine land and back again, all the while spying spectacular mountain scenery and many of the property's fuzzy creatures. Saddle up well enough, and you may even be asked to join the afternoon polo match. Maybe. I wasn't, but I'm hoping to get scouted next season.