Grace Cafayate

Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina
Website
| +54 3868 42-7000
Uncork the Torrontés

Ah, the Torrontés – light, dry, delicious Torrontés - a white wine every bit as smooth as a Lionel Messi cross. I'm not usually a fan of the white stuff, but after arriving in northern Argentina and checking into my villa at the Grace Cafayate, the Torrontés, the grape that put sleepy Cafayate on the map, quickly became my constant companion. Torrontés and the arid mountains of Argentina's Salta Region are as perfect a pairing as I've come across in my life; one simply doesn't work without the other.

What makes this wine that much more sensational is that Cafayate, at the moment, is one of the few places you can get your hand on it – and with the best of all the wine made from the vines at La Estancia de Cafayate and available at Muse at the gorgeous Grace Cafayate, you'll never be left wanting once you check in.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

