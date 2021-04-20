Grace Cafayate Ruta Nacional 40 Km 4340, A4427 Cafayate, Salta, Argentina

Unwind in Style and Grace I don't remember the last time I checked into a hotel I was so reluctant to leave, despite the fact that there was so much to do in Cafayate and the surrounding countryside. Perhaps that's because I wasn't really staying at a hotel – I was staying at one of the Grace Cafayate's private villas, with backyard (and hot tub) views of stunning mountains, the Estancia de Cafayate vineyards, and bits and pieces of the Calchaquí Valley. The property is so expansive and so beautiful that you'll quickly find yourself thinking up reasons to stick around the property day after day.



The villas, fully outfitted with kitchens, barbeque pits, the aforementioned hot tubs, and more, come with their own private golf carts for scooting down to the course or club house, or out to the edge of the property's beautiful sand dunes, where sundowners simply do not get any better. Check in, pop the cork on a bottle of delicious Torrontés, and get settled – I can't imagine you're ever going to want to leave.