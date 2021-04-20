Where are you going?
Graanmarkt

Graanmarkt 13, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Website
| +32 3 337 79 91
Go Shopping at Graanmarkt 13 Antwerp Belgium

More info

Mon - Sat 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm - 10pm

Go Shopping at Graanmarkt 13

Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. Named after the building where it is located, Graanmarkt 13 is (as its title says) “a special house where every floor tells a story.” This beautiful building that was originally a bank was bought by Ilse and Tim, who live with their two kids on the third floor. I was lucky to meet Ilse, and she gave me a tour around this stunning store and restaurant. The restaurant is on the lower level and is overseen by Seppe Nobels, a young chef who uses only local products and grows herbs on the rooftop terrace. The entrance level houses the store and gallery where fashion, jewelry, and home accessories handpicked by Ilse are displayed.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

