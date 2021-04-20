Where are you going?
Graanmarkt 13, a concept store housed in a three-story 19th-century row house, features one of Antwerp’s most lauded restaurants. In the basement dining room, chef Seppe Nobels serves elegant French-Belgian fare to fashion editors wearing Martin Margiela frocks. (The shop sells Margiela’s whole design line upstairs.) The menu highlights the best local ingredients; try the langoustines drenched in honey cultivated from the restaurant’s own beehives, or North Sea crab and purple artichoke with fresh herbs grown in the rooftop garden.
By Jay Cheshes , AFAR Contributor

