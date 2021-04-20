Graanmarkt 13
Graanmarkt 13, 9400 Ninove, Belgium
Graanmarkt 13, AntwerpGraanmarkt 13, a concept store housed in a three-story 19th-century row house, features one of Antwerp’s most lauded restaurants. In the basement dining room, chef Seppe Nobels serves elegant French-Belgian fare to fashion editors wearing Martin Margiela frocks. (The shop sells Margiela’s whole design line upstairs.) The menu highlights the best local ingredients; try the langoustines drenched in honey cultivated from the restaurant’s own beehives, or North Sea crab and purple artichoke with fresh herbs grown in the rooftop garden.
Graanmarkt 13, 32/(0) 3337-7991.