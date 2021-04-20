Govinda Restaurant Vegetariano Cocina de la India

For Vegetarians
Govinda is a popular cafeteria-style vegetarian restaurant. It has a hearty buffet with over 60 recipes that are a fusion of Indian and Argentine cuisine. They preserve the holistic Bhakti-Yoga cooking method which facilitates longevity and doesn't use garlic, onions, eggs and alcohol. You'll find vegetable tartas (quiche), veggie empanadas, roasted vegetables, salads, and fresh fruit juices on the menu. They also have traditional Indian lassis. You pay by weight, and it's great value for money. Govinda also has an NGO that serves to eradicate poverty in the community, which means that you're most likely racking up good karma just by putting your pesos in the right place. Avenida San Martín 948, in front of the Hospital Español, Godoy Cruz, Mendoza
; +54 261 424 3799