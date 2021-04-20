Where are you going?
Gourmet Soup Sandwich Salad

280 Madang Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Website
Urban Soup Kitchen

For a quick soup and sub shop, urban soup kitchen is your spot. They feature a selection of fresh soups each week along with a few sandwiches, salads and even pasta. If you’re craving a little taste of home, USK serves it up by the bowl-full.

They now have three locations in Puxi:
1601 Nanjing Xi Rd. Reel Mall / Near Changde Rd.

1035 Kangding Rd. / Near Yanping Rd.

280 Madang Rd. / Near Zizhong Rd.

Hours (for all locations):
Weekdays: 8AM - 10PM
Weekends: 11AM - 10PM
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
