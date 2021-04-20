Gourmet Soup Sandwich Salad
Urban Soup KitchenFor a quick soup and sub shop, urban soup kitchen is your spot. They feature a selection of fresh soups each week along with a few sandwiches, salads and even pasta. If you’re craving a little taste of home, USK serves it up by the bowl-full.
They now have three locations in Puxi:
1601 Nanjing Xi Rd. Reel Mall / Near Changde Rd.
1035 Kangding Rd. / Near Yanping Rd.
280 Madang Rd. / Near Zizhong Rd.
Hours (for all locations):
Weekdays: 8AM - 10PM
Weekends: 11AM - 10PM