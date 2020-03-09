B & E Goulandris Museum
Athens’ Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) finally opened in March 2020 after almost two decades of false starts. But the city’s most thrilling new entry for modern art lovers is the equally long-awaited Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation. In the pipeline for some 30 years, the 11-story museum was specially built to house the late shipowners’ personal collection of painting, sculpture, drawings, and objects by great masters such as Cézanne, Van Gogh, Chagall, Monet, Miró, Picasso, and Pollock. One floor is dedicated to major Greek artists from the 19th and 20th centuries—but it’s the international blockbusters that steal the show. The museum has also launched a lively program of talks and art workshops, jazz jams, and even yoga classes among the masterpieces. The mezzanine cafe (run by the same team as the deservedly popular Ohh Boy cafe nearby) is a lovely spot for brunch or a late lunch.