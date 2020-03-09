Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goulandris Museum

Eratosthenous 13, Athina 116 35, Greece
Website
| +30 21 0725 2895

More info

Tue - Thur, Sat, Sun 10am - 6pm
Fri 10am - 10pm

B & E Goulandris Museum

Athens’ Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) finally opened in March 2020 after almost two decades of false starts. But the city’s most thrilling new entry for modern art lovers is the equally long-awaited Basil and Elise Goulandris Foundation. In the pipeline for some 30 years, the 11-story museum was specially built to house the late shipowners’ personal collection of painting, sculpture, drawings, and objects by great masters such as Cézanne, Van Gogh, Chagall, Monet, Miró, Picasso, and Pollock. One floor is dedicated to major Greek artists from the 19th and 20th centuries—but it’s the international blockbusters that steal the show. The museum has also launched a lively program of talks and art workshops, jazz jams, and even yoga classes among the masterpieces. The mezzanine cafe (run by the same team as the deservedly popular Ohh Boy cafe nearby) is a lovely spot for brunch or a late lunch.
By Ann Shields , AFAR Staff

More From AFAR

Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
Vintage VW Vans Are Getting an All-Electric Upgrade
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
How Cancel for Any Reason Travel Insurance Can (and Can’t) Help You
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy
Air New Zealand Unveils Lie-Flat Beds Designed for Economy