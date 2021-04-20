Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goudenleeuwplein

Goudenleeuwplein
Website
Eat Fresh Waffles at Max Waffels Ghent Belgium

Eat Fresh Waffles at Max Waffels

Sivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. It is quite interesting to learn about the history of Max Waffels, founded by Pierre Max Consael in 1839. It is a sixth-generation family business that started by selling treats and waffles from mobile carts to carnival crowds. Today Max is a cafe with a beautiful Art Nouveau décor.

I had the opportunity to visit the kitchen and see the owner, Yves Van Maldeghem, in action as he flipped the sweet dough in cast-iron molds. You can't believe how fast he works to make fresh waffles with fruit and whipped cream.

And here is a secret (or a trivia fact): The Brussels waffles we know are originally from Ghent. The family added the word Brussels just because it sells well.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points