Goudenleeuwplein
Eat Fresh Waffles at Max WaffelsSivan Askayo visited Flanders as a guest of Visit Flanders. It is quite interesting to learn about the history of Max Waffels, founded by Pierre Max Consael in 1839. It is a sixth-generation family business that started by selling treats and waffles from mobile carts to carnival crowds. Today Max is a cafe with a beautiful Art Nouveau décor.
I had the opportunity to visit the kitchen and see the owner, Yves Van Maldeghem, in action as he flipped the sweet dough in cast-iron molds. You can't believe how fast he works to make fresh waffles with fruit and whipped cream.
And here is a secret (or a trivia fact): The Brussels waffles we know are originally from Ghent. The family added the word Brussels just because it sells well.