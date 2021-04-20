Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goubuli Dumpling Restaurant

Chifeng Rd, Jin Jie, Heping Qu, Tianjin Shi, China, 300041
Goubuli's Steamed Buns Tianjin China

Goubuli's Steamed Buns

If you're looking for the most famous food in Tianjin, look no further than Goubuli. The restaurant is now a global sensation, with locations around China and the world, but it got its start here in the late 1880s. The dish itself is familiar: a steamed, meat-stuffed bun (baozi, 包子). The brand is what you're after here. (During the Olympics, the brand adopted an English name, Go Believe, as well.)

While all of the Goubuli shops now sell a wide variety of baozi and other dishes, the classic thing to order is a juicy, pork-filled bun flavored with soy sauce, ginger, scallions, and sesame oil. Count the pleats in the top of your bun—there will never be fewer than 18.

Reviewers debate whether Goubuli is still worth the hype. Personally, I think you'll never know unless you taste them.
By Celeste LeCompte , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points