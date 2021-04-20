Gott’s Roadside
One Ferry Building, #6, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
+1 415-318-3423
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Gott's Roadside in San Francisco's Ferry BuildingThe original Gott's Roadside may be in Napa, but the Ferry Building version in San Francisco is just as good! There are long lines every day to get to their burgers, fries and shakes, but they move fast and the food is worth it! During sunny days the outdoor terrace is great for people watching along the Embarcadero. There is a burger for everyone - meat, ahi or veggie, but they also do fantastic ahi poke tacos! For first times - go for a classic burger or cheeseburger and enjoy!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Burger And Some
Excellent grid chicken sandwich, coffee shake, garlic fries and Cheeseburger. Been here more than four times; almost every visit to San Francisco and can't wait to go back.