Gott's Roadside in San Francisco's Ferry Building

The original Gott's Roadside may be in Napa, but the Ferry Building version in San Francisco is just as good! There are long lines every day to get to their burgers, fries and shakes, but they move fast and the food is worth it! During sunny days the outdoor terrace is great for people watching along the Embarcadero. There is a burger for everyone - meat, ahi or veggie, but they also do fantastic ahi poke tacos! For first times - go for a classic burger or cheeseburger and enjoy!