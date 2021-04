Gothic Theatre 3263 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113, USA

Still Rockin' at the Ageless Art Deco Gothic Theatre in Denver The Gothic is a cool, retro music venue originally built in the 1920s as a movie palace. It still has its original interior art deco features, and it's a great atmosphere to see a show. A lot of up and coming bands make their way to Denver to play at the Gothic, and I saw Amos Lee there a couple of years ago.