Gossypia
325 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
| +1 703-836-6969
Sun 12:30pm - 5pm
Mon - Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 11am - 7pm
Two for One Shopping ExperienceI have to start out by stating that the clothes and jewelry at Gossypia are not what I would ordinarily consider my style but their loose-fitting cotton shirts do appeal to me; they are perfect for travel, especially to hot, humid places. Recently, they introduced a line of clothing made of flax that I find extremely wearable and practical for wearing when I’m on the road.
Aside from trying on potential travel clothes, I come to Gossypia for the art. Yes, you read that correctly. Art. There is interesting art everywhere—on every wall, in every nook, atop shelves and chests of drawers and often even used as display models. More specifically, it’s Latin American folk art in the form of pottery, crosses, mirrors, nativity scenes and other objects. Gossypia also has quite a collection of Day of the Dead items including the iconic papier mache skeletons and skulls. The owner, who collects the items on her trips to Mexico and Central America, also has a fondness for Frida Kahlo. If you’re a Frida fan, you can find plenty of items with images of her imprinted on them at Gossypia.
So, in between trying on clothes, you’ll find me admiring the art. It’s also the place I come to to pick up gifts for that special someone; everything here is one of a kind. Gossypia is definitely worth stepping into if you are in the area.