Goseong-gun Jaemboree-ro, Toseong-myeon, Goseong-gun, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Fermenting On A Temple-roof Even when on a quest for contemplative silence, people need to eat...so, on some of the roofs of Hwa-ahm-sa Buddhist temple in the mountains overlooking the Sea of Japan, 'dwen-jahng' (Korean-style 'miso,' or soybean paste) ferments in giant earthenware jars, as it has for centuries. Pungent, but delicious...