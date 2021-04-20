Gorki Apartments
Weinbergsweg 25, 10119 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 48496480
Feeling at Home in Berlin's Most Stylish Place To SleepThis trendy boarding house, located in Rosenthaler Platz of Berlin-Mitte, has been meticulously designed to look and feel like a typical Berlin apartment. You might even miss the entrance to the building as it's hidden between a café and a restaurant with little signage out front.
But though the apartment building is clearly well-designed, it's also not as over-the-top as so many design hotels tend to be. The rooms have been individually decorated with many vintage and antique objects found at Berlin's many flea markets. Vintage photographs adorn the walls. And carefully crafted, typographic nameplates label the rooms not with numbers but with names—as if you're staying in someone's apartment.
about 4 years ago
Hipster & Luxurios Hotel in Berlin
Arriving Rosenthaler Platz with the U-Bahn, finding Weinbergsweg 25 with a large GORKI sign, camouflaged between two restaurants. We ring the bell and learn that our apartment is ready, although it’s earlier than the check in time.
Our apartment “Herr Guenther” is waiting for us. Based on the photographs on the website I couldn’t expect to love this room so much. The apartments at Gorki really make you feel at home. You even have a postbox by the entrance named for Herr Guenther. It all makes you feel like leaving your identity outside and stepping in a new life. Each room in Gorki is designed differently.
The room really has everything you could need during your stay. A bathtub with lots of beautiful smelling soaps and creams to a fully equipped kitchen, you could even have guests in your apartment.
Gorki Apartments is a beautiful hotel to step out of your shoes and become Herr Guenther or Fräulein Ilse for a day.
Safari Correspondent
over 6 years ago
A One-Night-Stand & Second Home
A self-described ‘one-night-stand & second home’ , the Gorki Apartments in Mitte reside in a cinematic Berlin townhouse, renovated and restored to high level chicness. I landed in Berlin long after dark and checking in at the Gorki, walked through a stunning courtyard of cobblestones and exterior spiral staircases. Once inside my apartment, the door to my balcony opened on to a spectacular view of the Fernsehturm (TV tower) and let in the crisp autumn air. Quiet and peaceful with daring color schemes, it was the perfect place to arrive after a very long flight. I only wished I could stay at the Gorki for rest of the trip.