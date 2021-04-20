Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goreme Open Air Museum

Website
Egg Albumen Centuries Later ... Gülağaç Turkey

Egg Albumen Centuries Later ...

In the heart of Cappadocia, where history goes back 5,000 years, and people periodically took to the soft cliff face to live and worship, the churches at the Goreme Open Air Museum offer a unique glimpse into 10 - 12th century Christianity in Turkey. Now a UNESCO site, at one time gouging the eyes out of of the idols was a show of youthful devotion for area youth, where the making images was considered sacrilegious. Give yourself a good 4 days if you're going to visit the region -- there is much to do and see, including underground cities, hot air ballooning, trying out a traditional Turkish bath and eating tagine in an underground caravansarai after hiking the famous Pigeon Valley. 11 rock cut churches cover several acres.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Ali Cini
almost 6 years ago

Guided Tour is recommended

Guided tour through Metis Travel is highlighly recommended. Their website is metiscappadociatours.com

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points