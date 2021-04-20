Goreme Open Air Museum

Egg Albumen Centuries Later ... In the heart of Cappadocia, where history goes back 5,000 years, and people periodically took to the soft cliff face to live and worship, the churches at the Goreme Open Air Museum offer a unique glimpse into 10 - 12th century Christianity in Turkey. Now a UNESCO site, at one time gouging the eyes out of of the idols was a show of youthful devotion for area youth, where the making images was considered sacrilegious. Give yourself a good 4 days if you're going to visit the region -- there is much to do and see, including underground cities, hot air ballooning, trying out a traditional Turkish bath and eating tagine in an underground caravansarai after hiking the famous Pigeon Valley. 11 rock cut churches cover several acres.