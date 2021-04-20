Goreme National Park
Weird Wonders of KapadokyaKapadokya is one of the most strange and interesting places on Earth. Famous for UFO sightings, ferry chimneys, underground cities, and much much more, this is one of the strange and interesting unique sights from Kapadokya.
I went to Goreme with my roommates for a week. We didn't do any of the tours (we lived in Turkiye in Ankara), but instead just walked around Goreme and the outer parts. We stumbled upon this area and saw this.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
So Turkish
While walking amidst the Ferry Chimneys in Kapadokya near Goreme, I saw a Turkish flag in the windows of one of the dwellings....so Turkish.
almost 7 years ago
Rustic treasures in Kapadokya
I really enjoyed the little rustic treasures of Turkiye... and Kapadokya seemed to have quite a few. It's nice that despite the recent spike in tourism, Turkiye is still able to keep some of its natural charm.