Goregaon Railway Station Shakti Niwas, Station Road, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400062, India

Take the Train Mumbai’s suburban train network is the city’s lifeline. It is also a Mumbai icon, instantly recognized and often used as a visual representative of the city.



So how about taking a ride on it?



Take the train from Goregaon station (built in 1867) to South Mumbai, the historic core of city. If this is your first time on Mumbai’s trains, avoid the rush hour, when there is a crush of humanity. Instead opt for easier time slots, like late morning and afternoon; it also helps to get a first class ticket instead of second. For solo women travellers, use the women-only train compartments.