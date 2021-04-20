Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goregaon Railway Station

Shakti Niwas, Station Road, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Jawahar Nagar, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400062, India
Website
Take the Train Mumbai India

Take the Train

Mumbai’s suburban train network is the city’s lifeline. It is also a Mumbai icon, instantly recognized and often used as a visual representative of the city.

So how about taking a ride on it?

Take the train from Goregaon station (built in 1867) to South Mumbai, the historic core of city. If this is your first time on Mumbai’s trains, avoid the rush hour, when there is a crush of humanity. Instead opt for easier time slots, like late morning and afternoon; it also helps to get a first class ticket instead of second. For solo women travellers, use the women-only train compartments.
By Neha Puntambekar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points