Goregaon East Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Bite into a Vada Pav The Vada Pav is Mumbai’s version of a burger—well, sort of.



The pav, or bun, has a small oval shape and is soft and pale in color. It is split in the middle and then stuffed with a spiced potato fritter, the vada, which is then topped by a sweet and a spicy chutney, as well as a hot, dry red chutney powder. This is served fresh off the wok, usually on a sheet of newsprint.



Vada Pav stalls and carts can be found on every other street corner. If you don't enjoy spice, ask the vendor to hold the chutneys.



