Gordons Wine Bar

47 Villiers St, Charing Cross, London WC2N 6NE, UK
+44 20 7930 1408
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Sat 12pm - 10:30pm

Gordon's Wine Bar

Cozy atmosphere and no electric lights, just candles in a cellar underground....
By Jorge Garcia

Nina Mehta
almost 7 years ago

Go Underground

Gordon's Wine Bar feels as if you're going into a proper wine cellar. It's dark, dank, cavernous and not for the faint of heart or claustrophobic. I'm mildly claustrophobic and it definitely felt a bit unsettling. But, once you get past that the wine and nibbles are great as is the space, which is always crowded but manages to still feel intimate and romantic. Be prepared to loiter and/or share tables with people. There is also an outside patio but it's only really open in the warmer or early Fall weather. They bill themselves as the oldest wine bar in London and it definitely makes you feel as if you've stepped back in time.

