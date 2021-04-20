Where are you going?
Goody's Soda Fountain & Candy Store

1502 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702, USA
| +1 208-367-0020
Boise's Best Ice Cream & Candies Boise Idaho United States

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Boise's Best Ice Cream & Candies

And for pure ambiance and old-school soda fountain charm alone, you just can't beat Goody's in Boise.
Located in the upscale Northend neighborhood, it's a kid's paradise of candies, ice cream and other treats like hand-made carmel corn. It's old school; marble countertops and tiled floors, and the variety and quality of all their treats is outstanding.
Well worth the trip after a hot day of mountain biking or playing on the swings at Camel's Back Park just down the road, or for something sweet after hitting nearby pubs and restaurants.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

