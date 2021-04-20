Goody's Soda Fountain & Candy Store
1502 N 13th St, Boise, ID 83702, USA
| +1 208-367-0020
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Boise's Best Ice Cream & CandiesAnd for pure ambiance and old-school soda fountain charm alone, you just can't beat Goody's in Boise.
Located in the upscale Northend neighborhood, it's a kid's paradise of candies, ice cream and other treats like hand-made carmel corn. It's old school; marble countertops and tiled floors, and the variety and quality of all their treats is outstanding.
Well worth the trip after a hot day of mountain biking or playing on the swings at Camel's Back Park just down the road, or for something sweet after hitting nearby pubs and restaurants.