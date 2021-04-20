Goods of Desire - G.O.D. (Central)
48 Hollywood Rd
+852 2805 1876
Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm
Contemporary TraditionsNo, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos.
G.O.D. sells "oldschool" products like red-white-blue carrier bags, rooster-clad bowls and the like, but their design range also takes a cheeky spin on other vintage products like the Double Happiness matchbooks. Goldfish, old Hong Kong mailboxes, newspaper classifieds pages and Hong Kong street signs are also featured in updated designs of products like bedsheets, carrier bags, stationery and bathroom accessories.
This is the place to pick up that uniquely Hong Kong souvenir to bring home to friends, or really, to keep for yourself.