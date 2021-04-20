Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goods of Desire - G.O.D. (Central)

48 Hollywood Rd
+852 2805 1876
Contemporary Traditions Hong Kong Hong Kong

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Contemporary Traditions

No, they are not trying to claim divinity; "G.O.D." just sounds like "live better" in Cantonese. This is the kind of humor you should expect when walking into the shop, which has products designed with nostalgic Hong Kong patterns and local logos.

G.O.D. sells "oldschool" products like red-white-blue carrier bags, rooster-clad bowls and the like, but their design range also takes a cheeky spin on other vintage products like the Double Happiness matchbooks. Goldfish, old Hong Kong mailboxes, newspaper classifieds pages and Hong Kong street signs are also featured in updated designs of products like bedsheets, carrier bags, stationery and bathroom accessories.

This is the place to pick up that uniquely Hong Kong souvenir to bring home to friends, or really, to keep for yourself.



By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo hong kong.jpg?1474839574?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points