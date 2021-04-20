Gooderham Building
49 Wellington St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1C9, Canada
| +1 416-392-1975
Searching for Signs of Old TorontoWith Toronto's stark urban landscape with glass and concrete ruling the scenery I took it upon myself to discover an older Toronto, a more picturesque Toronto that was once home to the majority of Canada's famed Group of Seven painters. I was in search of any vital signs of its past.
Besides the Distillery District which is further away from the Financial District and is a great option for those with a similar nostalgia for the past, I found the Gooderham Building.
Completed in 1892, this flat iron building is older than it's more famous and larger counterpart in New York which was building in 1902.
Originally build as a distillery it was being renovated during my visit. Despite the fact that you may not be able to enter inside it makes for some great photo opportunities in the Financial district very close to the St. Lawrence market as well as pubs and restaurants within old buildings. Have a drink or a meal at the Le Papillon, people watch and bask in the presence of the Gooderham Building.