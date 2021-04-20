Goode Company Seafood
10211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, USA
| +1 713-464-7933
Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Goode Company SeafoodJim Goode spent his childhood frequenting Texas seaside seafood shacks, so it's only fitting that he would take those flavors and expand on them with Goode Company Seafood. The restaurant, which was founded in 1986, features items ranging from homemade seafood tamales to mesquite-grilled rainbow trout to oysters Rockefeller. And don't miss the outstanding Creole offerings, including shrimp étouffée, shrimp Creole, and a hulking catfish po'boy.
Texas Gulf Seafood with a Side of Tradition
Only the freshest seafood straight from the Gulf is used in Goode Company's handcrafted and homemade dishes here. They have been doing it this way since 1977 to help build what is now a part of Texas culture. BBQ is what they are best known for but they don't keep that flavor from their awesome mesquite grilled Gulf red snapper.