Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Goode Company Seafood

10211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Website
| +1 713-464-7933
Texas Gulf Seafood with a Side of Tradition Houston Texas United States

More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Goode Company Seafood

Jim Goode spent his childhood frequenting Texas seaside seafood shacks, so it's only fitting that he would take those flavors and expand on them with Goode Company Seafood. The restaurant, which was founded in 1986, features items ranging from homemade seafood tamales to mesquite-grilled rainbow trout to oysters Rockefeller. And don't miss the outstanding Creole offerings, including shrimp étouffée, shrimp Creole, and a hulking catfish po'boy.
By Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Olivia Caminiti
almost 7 years ago

Texas Gulf Seafood with a Side of Tradition

Only the freshest seafood straight from the Gulf is used in Goode Company's handcrafted and homemade dishes here. They have been doing it this way since 1977 to help build what is now a part of Texas culture. BBQ is what they are best known for but they don't keep that flavor from their awesome mesquite grilled Gulf red snapper.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points