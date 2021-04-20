Where are you going?
Good Tides Coffee House

1326 2nd St
Website
| +1 805-528-6000
Organic, local food in Baywood-Los Osos, CA Baywood Los Osos California United States

Organic, local food in Baywood-Los Osos, CA

Los Osos is a tiny town right next to Morro Bay on California's central coast. If you're passing by, Good Tides is a great place to stop for a bite of fresh, local and organic food. She also has coffee and pastries.

Good Tides is run from the back of a house- the owner cooks everything to order while you wait on the patio. We've been coming here for a couple years and there's still acoustic guitar melodies playing on the radio.

The menu changes regularly, but everything I've had has been good!
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

