Good Stuff Eatery

2110 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Website
| +1 703-415-4663
Burgers and Shakes: Good Stuff Arlington Virginia United States

More info

Sun 11:30am - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 11pm

Burgers and Shakes: Good Stuff

Handmade is the mantra on the menu at Good Stuff Eatery: handcrafted burgers, hand-cut fries, and hand-spun milkshakes. Top Chef contestant Spike Mendelsohn opened this casual restaurant with the mission of re-creating American favorites. Diners can choose from a large selection of quality patties that include the cheesy Good Stuff Melt, the bacon and chipotle barbecue Colletti's Smokehouse, and the vegetarian 'Shroom Burger.

What shines the strongest are Good Stuff's thick and decadent shakes. Flavors like toasted marshmallow, soursop hop strawberry, and Vietnamese coffee are sophisticated twists on the classics. The creamy drinks make wonderful complements to a meal or can be enjoyed on their own as dessert.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

