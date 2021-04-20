Where are you going?
1808 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm

At Good Records, the delight of unsheathing a new (or old) LP trumps the convenience of buying digital tracks. Staffers will turn you on to the best new bands, many of which come to jam on the Astroturf-covered stage. —JORDAN BREAL

This appeared in the May 2015 issue.
By Afar Magazine

The Indie Sundowner

After treating myself to happy hour at one Henderson Ave hotspot after the other, and a savory fiesta at the Blue Goose Cantina, I went in search of respite at Good Records in Greenville.

It was at Good Records that I first met Smile Smile, The Rocket Summer, and Calhoun. Unfortunately, the good lady at the counter had never heard of the Velcro Pygmies, and thus my search went on.

