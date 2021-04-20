Good Records
1808 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
| +1 214-752-4663
Sun 11am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 10pm
Good Records: Worth a SpinAt Good Records, the delight of unsheathing a new (or old) LP trumps the convenience of buying digital tracks. Staffers will turn you on to the best new bands, many of which come to jam on the Astroturf-covered stage. —JORDAN BREAL
This appeared in the May 2015 issue.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
The Indie Sundowner
After treating myself to happy hour at one Henderson Ave hotspot after the other, and a savory fiesta at the Blue Goose Cantina, I went in search of respite at Good Records in Greenville.
It was at Good Records that I first met Smile Smile, The Rocket Summer, and Calhoun. Unfortunately, the good lady at the counter had never heard of the Velcro Pygmies, and thus my search went on.
