Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Gondar

Gondar, Ethiopia
The Castles of Africa Gondar Ethiopia
Gondar Ethiopia
Gondar Ethiopia
The Castles of Africa Gondar Ethiopia
Gondar Ethiopia
Gondar Ethiopia

The Castles of Africa

Gondar's Royal Enclosure houses an incongruous collection of medieval castles started by Emperor Fasilades in the early 17th century. The Italians hid out here when they briefly occupied Ethiopia in the late 1930s and early '40s and damage from British bombing is visible. Gondar also figured prominently in the Ethiopian Civil War.

Travel around the Northern Ethiopian Historical Circuit can be done in weeks by bus or in days with inexpensive and efficient flights with Ethiopian Airlines.
By Ian Hallett

More Recommendations

Keb Mathews
about 6 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30