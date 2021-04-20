Gondar Gondar, Ethiopia

The Castles of Africa Gondar's Royal Enclosure houses an incongruous collection of medieval castles started by Emperor Fasilades in the early 17th century. The Italians hid out here when they briefly occupied Ethiopia in the late 1930s and early '40s and damage from British bombing is visible. Gondar also figured prominently in the Ethiopian Civil War.



Travel around the Northern Ethiopian Historical Circuit can be done in weeks by bus or in days with inexpensive and efficient flights with Ethiopian Airlines.