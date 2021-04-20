Where are you going?
Gole Market

Ritual Enhancement New Delhi India

Ritual Enhancement

If you look up the definition of ritual, you will see that it reads something like: done in accordance with social custom or normal protocol. Upon landing in New Delhi, I quickly realized that my usual daily 'rituals' would be turned on their head for the duration of my trip. That being said, I sought out some of the local ones, and came upon this snake charmer in a local market. I watched in fascination as he tried and tried to charm said snake, but it just wouldn't happen. His ritual was not going according to plan. I was snapping pictures anyway, and just as I thought he was about to call it a day, he quickly grabbed the snake and 'charmed it manually' I guess you would say. On the next try the little fella on the far left stood right up. Was it charmed or scared, I'll never know.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert
