Golden Tulip Krakow Kazimierz

Hotel Golden Tulip Kraków Kazimierz
Opened in 2016, Hotel Golden Tulip Kraków Kazimierz is an excellent choice for those wanting to be near the center of town but away from the crowds. The property is located in the heart of Kazimierz—Kraków’s historically Jewish district that’s now filled with trendy restaurants, bars, and cafés—but is tucked down a quiet passageway connecting two streets (Bożego Ciała and Krakowska). The 139 guestrooms have a fresh feel, with soothing colors and quietly stylish decor. For the best views, book a corner room, some of which look directly out on the Corpus Christi Basilica in Bożego Ciała. The hotel is also down the street from St. Catherine’s Church, which, along with Corpus Christi, hosts several classical concerts, making Golden Tulip a particularly convenient choice for music lovers. Don’t miss the breakfast buffet and be sure to make use of the friendly staff, who are always available to offer advice and directions.