Golden Temple Hotel
Siem Reap Angkor High School Road Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17254, Cambodia
| +855 61 223 232
Golden Temple Hotel and Spa, Siem Reap, CambodiaUpon arrival, after a long, dusty drive from Phnom Penh, we were greeted like old friends and given sweet welcome drinks, garnished with orchids, in silver cups and refreshing cool towels.
The best way I can describe this boutique hotel is it's like stepping into a Khmer fantasy. Artistic character was in every detail, everywhere you turned. The room was stylishly appointed with natural wood finishes, Cambodian touches and modern conveniences. Our private balcony overlooked the pool, a waterfall and lush gardens.
A Khmer barbecue was included, and it was a tasty--grilled succulent slices of seasoned beef and tender vegetables cooked in a hot pot.
An oasis of calm in Siem Reap, Golden Temple is within walking distance to Pub Street and the Old Market. For exploration of the Angkor temples, the hotel arranged for a picnic breakfast and a tuk tuk driver to meet us in front of the hotel.
Rooms range from $55 to $90. And did I mention massages were included in the rate?
