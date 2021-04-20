Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Golden Temple Hotel

Siem Reap Angkor High School Road Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17254, Cambodia
Website
| +855 61 223 232
Golden Temple Hotel and Spa, Siem Reap, Cambodia Siem Reap Cambodia
Check Availability >

Golden Temple Hotel and Spa, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Upon arrival, after a long, dusty drive from Phnom Penh, we were greeted like old friends and given sweet welcome drinks, garnished with orchids, in silver cups and refreshing cool towels.

The best way I can describe this boutique hotel is it's like stepping into a Khmer fantasy. Artistic character was in every detail, everywhere you turned. The room was stylishly appointed with natural wood finishes, Cambodian touches and modern conveniences. Our private balcony overlooked the pool, a waterfall and lush gardens.

A Khmer barbecue was included, and it was a tasty--grilled succulent slices of seasoned beef and tender vegetables cooked in a hot pot.

An oasis of calm in Siem Reap, Golden Temple is within walking distance to Pub Street and the Old Market. For exploration of the Angkor temples, the hotel arranged for a picnic breakfast and a tuk tuk driver to meet us in front of the hotel.

Rooms range from $55 to $90. And did I mention massages were included in the rate?

7 Makara Road, Siem Reap, Cambodia
By Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30