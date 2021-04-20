Golden Road Brewing 5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA

More info Sun 11am - 9pm Mon - Thur 12pm - 9pm Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Golden Road Paves Its Way from Craft to Commercial On the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their colorful cans is made), fill up a growler from one of the 20 beers on tap to take home, or simply socialize over a glass on the family-friendly patio. The proprietors have expanded to locations in DTLA, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Sacramento and will be seeing more widespread distribution as a new member of the Anheuser-Busch family, but they aim to stay true to their familial craft roots.