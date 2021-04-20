Golden Road Brewing
5410 W San Fernando Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
| +1 818-243-2337
More info
Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Thur 12pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Golden Road Paves Its Way from Craft to CommercialOn the outskirts of East LA, Golden Road laid its foundation to lead the local craft beer movement into commercial success. At the company's headquarters in Atwater Village, visitors can tour the warehouse brewery (where the juice that fills their colorful cans is made), fill up a growler from one of the 20 beers on tap to take home, or simply socialize over a glass on the family-friendly patio. The proprietors have expanded to locations in DTLA, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, and Sacramento and will be seeing more widespread distribution as a new member of the Anheuser-Busch family, but they aim to stay true to their familial craft roots.
almost 7 years ago
A Brewery With Damn Good Food!
Golden Road Brewing is a warehouse-style brewery that is fun, hip, and perfect for enjoying the beautiful and always-pleasant nights outdoors in L.A. The proprietors pride themselves on making sustainable beer for locals, and they also serve delicious, quirky food that is anything but standard. While it's not in Hollywood, this is a great 15-minute trip down the road.